Gov. Abbot signs border security legislation into law, Rep. Cuellar warns of potential legal trouble

Governor Greg Abbott has officially signed border security legislation from the Texas Legislature's 3rd and 4th Special Session into law.

Gov. Abbott was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, as well as members of the legislature who authored and sponsored Senate Bills 3 and 4.

SB3 allows Governor Abbott to use $1.5 billion towards building barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, but SB4 is the one that’s been controversial.

It allows state and local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of having crossed the border, and it requires judges to have them returned to Mexico.

We spoke with Congressman Henry Cuellar on his thoughts about these new bills that just became state law.

Rep. Cuellar told us, “You can talk to almost any local official and they’ll tell you that they are not trained to do immigration law. I think what’s going to happen is that you’re going to have some mistakes because people are not trained to enforce immigration law. Immigration law belongs to the federal government, and mark my words, this is going up all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Even before the bills were signed into law, civil rights groups vowed to fight it.

The bill’s legality is expected to be determined by the courts as well.

