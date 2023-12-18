Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Gov. Abbot signs border security legislation into law, Rep. Cuellar warns of potential legal trouble

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has officially signed border security legislation from the Texas Legislature’s 3rd and 4th Special Session into law.

Gov. Abbott was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, as well as members of the legislature who authored and sponsored Senate Bills 3 and 4.

SB3 allows Governor Abbott to use $1.5 billion towards building barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, but SB4 is the one that’s been controversial.

It allows state and local law enforcement to arrest people suspected of having crossed the border, and it requires judges to have them returned to Mexico.

We spoke with Congressman Henry Cuellar on his thoughts about these new bills that just became state law.

Rep. Cuellar told us, “You can talk to almost any local official and they’ll tell you that they are not trained to do immigration law. I think what’s going to happen is that you’re going to have some mistakes because people are not trained to enforce immigration law. Immigration law belongs to the federal government, and mark my words, this is going up all the way to the Supreme Court.”

Even before the bills were signed into law, civil rights groups vowed to fight it.

The bill’s legality is expected to be determined by the courts as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Ambulance
Laredo teen wakes up to bullet wound in his leg
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say

Latest News

West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
Police searching for suspect in west Laredo shooting
City of Laredo welcome paisanos heading to Mexico for holidays
City of Laredo welcome paisanos heading to Mexico for holidays
Rep. Cuellar responds to U.S. suspension of rail operations on southern border
Rep. Cuellar responds to U.S. suspension of rail operations on southern border
City of Laredo releases Christmas holiday schedule