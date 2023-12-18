Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Governor Greg Abbot heading to Brownsville to sign SB3, SB4

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will head to Brownsville, Texas, to hold a bill signing for border security legislation passed during the Texas Legislature’s third and fourth special session.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, bill authors and sponors, and other figures are expected to be in attendance.

The signing will take place at 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Ambulance
Laredo teen wakes up to bullet wound in his leg
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
CBS to air Joel Pellot murder case this Saturday

Latest News

Webb County recognizes job corps culinary program
Webb County recognizes job corps culinary program
Webb County announces funding for Quad City services
Quad city expansion projects provided funding
Twin City Cyclery hosting holiday biking event
Holiday Cycling Event organized by Twin City Cyclery
Governor Greg Abbot heading to Brownsville to sign SB3, SB4