Governor Greg Abbot heading to Brownsville to sign SB3, SB4

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will head to Brownsville, Texas, to hold a bill signing for border security legislation passed during the Texas Legislature’s third and fourth special session.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, bill authors and sponors, and other figures are expected to be in attendance.

The signing will take place at 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

