KGNS On Your Side: Giving Wisely

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tis’ the season of giving, a time when many people find it in their hearts to give to those in need.

While it’s a season that should be pure of heart, there are scammers out there making money off of people’s generosity.

In a study performed by the Better Business Bureau, they found that of the 2,000 adults surveyed only two-thirds of respondents trust local charities and organizations over national ones.

No matter who you decide to donate to, BBB Senior Regional Director Jason Meza encourages consumers to be cautious when giving this season.

“There are bad actors using the good name of charities and our local organizations to fundraise on their behalf,” said Meza.

According to Meza, if you receive an email or text from a well-known charity or a local charity, organization, political official, church, or school asking for donations, take a closer look at the wording to ensure it’s not an imposter.

“Be careful that you know exactly who is asking for money,” Meza explained.

When it comes to on-the-spot donations, the BBB tells consumers not to feel pressure to immediately give. Responsible groups will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as today.

Consumers are also encouraged to research the charity they’re donating to.

“Avoid charities who aren’t very forthcoming or transparent,” said Meza.

To learn more about the charities out there you can visit give.org.

