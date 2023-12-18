Shop Local
LC students take part in historic Fall Commencement Ceremony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College students got a chance to be a part of a historic event while receiving their diploma.

On Friday, dozens of students walked the stage at the Sames Auto Arena for the college’s first ever-fall commencement ceremony.

Parents, family, and friends watched in the stands as the students completed this chapter of learning and growing before the start of 2024.

2023 marked the first year in which LC hosted three separate graduations to honor the hard work of students faculty and staff.

