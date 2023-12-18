Local bike shop invites community members to nine mile festive holiday cycling event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before you overindulge in Christmas cookies and eggnog, a local bike shop is inviting the whole family to an active holiday themed event.

On Saturday, Decemer 23rd, Twin City Cyclery is inviting local families to hop on a bike and pedal for nine miles wearing festive clothing—whether it’s a Santa suit, elf costume or holiday sweater.

Mario Romo, owner of the bike shop, said it’s a perfect event to take a break from the holiday stress and enjoy the outdoors with the family.

The event kicks off at 8 a.M at the bike shop located at 3311 East Del Mar.

All participants will get a medal and there will be food and activities after the bike ride.

The event is free and open to the public.

