Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collecting toys

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Since 1947, the Marine Corps Reserve has collected toys for children at Christmastime through their Toys for Tots program.

This year’s campaign is in full-swing.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Guadalupe Alvarez helped explain the need in the Laredo community.

Collection boxes are available throughout the city, like at Dr. Ike’s and Jett Bowl.

For more information, you can visit their website.

