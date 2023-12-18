Near normal temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dry, mostly sunny conditions are expected today over South Texas. Highs will be in the low 70s over the area. Partly cloudy tonight with low in the 40s to near 50s.Dry and mostly clear skies through Wednesday night. Rain chances return Thursday , mainly over the East portion of Texas, and will remain during the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will also gradually warm through the latter half of the week. A cold front is expected to approach the region Sunday into Monday.

