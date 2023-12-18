Rep. Cuellar responds to U.S. suspension of rail operations on southern border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden Administration is attempting to deal with the surge of migrants crossing the southern border into Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this past weekend that they will temporarily suspend operations at the international railway crossing bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas.

The agency says the temporary closing will allow Border Patrol agents to focus more on processing migrants who have already entered the country.

More than 4,000 migrants crossed into Texas on Sunday alone.

A Homeland Security official said the increase is straining federal resources.

On Sunday, Congressman Henry Cuellar responded to the news by saying in part, “The crisis at our border is seriously affecting legitimate trade.”

The congressman went on to say that the overwhelming amount of migrants are worsening delays for drivers and costing the economy millions.

Rep. Cuellar finished by saying, “We must secure the border now.”

