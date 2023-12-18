UISD releases holiday schedule for adminstrative offices and campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD has released its office schedule for the holidays.

Below is the full press release sent out by the school district.

United Independent School District campuses and administrative offices will be closed for the Christmas holidays. The last day of classes for students is December 19. The final work day for employees is December 20.

UISD administrative offices will reopen and employees will resume a regular work schedule on January 9, 2024. Students will return to school on January 10, 2024.

The United ISD Tax Office will be closed a half day on Wednesday, December 20, from 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm and Thursday, December 21 through Tuesday, December 26. The Tax Office will also be closed Monday, January 1, 2024. The Tax Office is located at 3501 E. Saunders Street. Taxes can also be paid online at www.uisdtax.net

For more information, please contact 956-473-6201.

