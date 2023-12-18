Webb County announces funding for Quad City services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During the recent Commissioners Court meeting, officials announced the funds to expand the constable’s office, the judge’s office, as well as the fire station in the Quad Cities.

Pct. 2 County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina said since the Border Patrol checkpoint is located near the area on Highway 359, it’s important to expand these services—especially in the event of emergencies.

Commissioner Tijerina says, ”The constable’s office was a very small room, but now we’re expanding so it can contain more space for the constables because they’re on call 24 hours a day and the judge holds court there, but most of all, the fire department The fire department needed more room for them to stay overnight.”

Tijerina adds that there are a lot of grass fires and car accidents in the area, so the need for expansion is vital.

She said that they have even applied for a grant so they can hire more law enforcement officers as well as firefighters.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.