Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County announces funding for Quad City services

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During the recent Commissioners Court meeting, officials announced the funds to expand the constable’s office, the judge’s office, as well as the fire station in the Quad Cities.

Pct. 2 County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina said since the Border Patrol checkpoint is located near the area on Highway 359, it’s important to expand these services—especially in the event of emergencies.

Commissioner Tijerina says, ”The constable’s office was a very small room, but now we’re expanding so it can contain more space for the constables because they’re on call 24 hours a day and the judge holds court there, but most of all, the fire department The fire department needed more room for them to stay overnight.”

Tijerina adds that there are a lot of grass fires and car accidents in the area, so the need for expansion is vital.

She said that they have even applied for a grant so they can hire more law enforcement officers as well as firefighters.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Ambulance
Laredo teen wakes up to bullet wound in his leg
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
CBS to air Joel Pellot murder case this Saturday

Latest News

Webb County recognizes job corps culinary program
Webb County recognizes Laredo Job Corps culinary program
Webb County recognizes job corps culinary program
Webb County recognizes job corps culinary program
Webb County announces funding for Quad City services
Quad city expansion projects provided funding
Twin City Cyclery hosting holiday biking event
Local bike shop invites community members to nine mile festive holiday cycling event