Webb County recognizes Laredo Job Corps culinary program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of aspiring chefs were recognized for their culinary expertise by Webb County officials.

During the December 11th Commissioners Court meeting, county officials provided the Laredo Job Corps Culinary Arts Vocational Program with a plaque and certificate.

The students’ hard work and skills were put to the test during an annual county luncheon that was organized for veterans.

Raquel Lopez, the program director for Laredo Job Corps, said the culinary arts program has been instrumental in providing youth with job skills.

Lopez says, ”They also have the opportunity to go further in job corps and keep training outside of the area. They are also able to do a work based learning program, sort of an internship where they practice locally in different restaurants or different businesses, with the intent of earning job experience, and hopefully, also job placement.”

The center serves hundreds of students from ages 16 to 24.

For more information on the program, you can call 1-800-763-5627.

