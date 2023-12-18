West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A suspect allegedly involved in a series of shooting incidents in West Laredo on Sunday remains at large, and Laredo police is asking for the public’s help in finding them.

According to reports, Laredo Police received a shots fired call early Sunday at around 1 a.m. at the 3000 block of Pinder.

There, authorities determined that two vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident--a black SUV and a grey passenger vehicle.

Police officers located the black Mercedes SUV at the 500 block of Lafayette and found two guns – a semi-automatic handgun and AR-15 style rifle along with casings inside of it.

As officers were detaining the driver of the SUV, a grey passenger car drove by and discharged a gun in the presence of officers.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says no one was injured, but officers have been unable to locate the grey car.

Inv. Baeza says, “Over the weekend they were trying to look for the vehicle. At this point, it’s still at-large. If anyone has any information about this vehicle, or the person whose daring enough to do this in the presence of law enforcement, we need to know who they are right away.”

The driver of the black SUV was identified as 28-year-old Jesus Manuel Garcia.

Jesus Manuel Garcia is being charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carry (KGNS)

Garcia was also allegedly involved in a deadly conduct incident at the 2900 block of Lee.

Garcia was charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carry.

