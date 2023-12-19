Border Patrol agents seize $12,000 in counterfeit money

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents find drugs and counterfeit money during a routine search at a local checkpoint.

Earlier this week, agents at the west Border Patrol station foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs and money after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

During their search, agents found narcotics and $18,000 worth of currency.

After further investigation, agents determined $12,000 was counterfeit.

The cash and drugs were ultimately seized.

