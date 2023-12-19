Driver facing charges in connection to chase that resulted in multi-vehicle crash

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a car chase that resulted in a car crash that sent four people to the hospital.

According DPS, Jose Conteras, 40, was charged with evading arrest, as well as six other charges following Sunday’s incident.

According to reports, Contreras was driving a truck at around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Loop 20 and Saunders.

A trooper was attempting to pull him over but refused and sent authorities on a chase through Clark and Bartlett Avenue.

Contreras reportedly lost control of the truck, disregarded a red light, and caused a crash with two other vehicles.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS said a third vehicle with a distracted driver behind the wheel was involved in a secondary crash.

“What was unique about this particular case is that this vehicle was actually a company vehicle and he did not have permission from the company to be driving it, especially in that matter,” said Estrada. “So there were charges that were placed from the company so that is why you see that charge of unauthorized use of motor vehicle on the list of the charges.”

A total of four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Contreras was cleared from the hospital and booked into the Webb County Jail.

