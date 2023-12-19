Shop Local
Elderly man hospitalized following hit and run in west Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is rushed to the hospital after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle in west Laredo.

The hit and run was reported by Laredo Police on Monday at around 10 p.m. near the corner of San Bernard and Jefferson Street.

According to reports, the victim was hit and the driver involved allegedly fled the scene.

The police department’s crash team was called out.

No word on the identity of the victim or the description of the car that hit him.

KGNS News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

