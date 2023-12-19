Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An elderly man is airlifted to a San Antonio hospital after a hit and run leaves him in serious condition.

According to Laredo Police, a man was attempting to cross the street at the corner of San Bernardo and Jefferson Street at around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

That’s when the man was reportedly hit by a car, and the driver fled the scene—leaving the victim with extensive injuries.

Authorites say that the car stopped momentarily, which, they say, could indicate that the driver was aware they hit someone or something.

However, Laredo Police warn that while they understand the reaction, they advise it is easier to come forward.

Inv. Joe Baeza says, “We’ve seen these types of incidents in the past before when people are kind of are in state of shock or disbelief and they have this fleeing-mentality-from-the-location type of thing, but it really shouldn’t be done that way. That creates other issues and problems for us. If they’re watching, we’re asking them to come forward so we can get their side of story for the investigation and we’ll go from there.”

The Laredo Police Department says the victim is still classified as a ‘John Doe’, which means he has not been identified yet.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors