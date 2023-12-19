Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An elderly man is airlifted to a San Antonio hospital after a hit and run leaves him in serious condition.

According to Laredo Police, a man was attempting to cross the street at the corner of San Bernardo and Jefferson Street at around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

That’s when the man was reportedly hit by a car, and the driver fled the scene—leaving the victim with extensive injuries.

Authorites say that the car stopped momentarily, which, they say, could indicate that the driver was aware they hit someone or something.

However, Laredo Police warn that while they understand the reaction, they advise it is easier to come forward.

Inv. Joe Baeza says, “We’ve seen these types of incidents in the past before when people are kind of are in state of shock or disbelief and they have this fleeing-mentality-from-the-location type of thing, but it really shouldn’t be done that way. That creates other issues and problems for us. If they’re watching, we’re asking them to come forward so we can get their side of story for the investigation and we’ll go from there.”

The Laredo Police Department says the victim is still classified as a ‘John Doe’, which means he has not been identified yet.

