Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation.
Man receives gift of life from daughter
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor memorialized by President Joe Biden as a ‘pioneer’ first female justice
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:46 p.m.
72-year-old woman drowns in vehicle during flooding
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says