Laredo appoints new Health Authority

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Public Health introduces Dr. Arturo Garza Gongora as the city’s new Health Authority.

According to a press release, Dr. Garza Gongora has a background in healthcare and emergency services and will be a key advisor on health matters that directly impact the people of Laredo.

As Health Authority, Dr. Garza Gongora will help make important decisions about public health initiatives in Laredo. Dr. Garza Gongora’s experience includes serving as the Medical Director for the Laredo Fire Department.

Laredo Public Health Welcomes Dr. Arturo Garza Gongora as the New Health Authority

Dr. Maurice Click, who was appointed Laredo’s Health Authority back in June of 2022 was allowed to resign from employment on Friday, December 15.

Below is the full press release:

As the Health Authority, Dr. Garza Gongora will play a pivotal role in guiding and advising on public health matters critical to the citizens of Laredo.

With an illustrious career dedicated to healthcare and emergency services, Dr. Garza Gongora has continually demonstrated an unwavering commitment to promoting community wellness and safety. His multifaceted background in the medical field, coupled with his leadership as the Medical Director for the Laredo Fire Department, uniquely positions him to provide invaluable insights and guidance in his new role as the City of Laredo Health Authority.

Laredo Public Health is confident that Dr. Garza Gongora’s leadership will further strengthen its mission to promote and ensure the well-being of the residents of Laredo.

