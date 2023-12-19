Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees nearly 2,800 travelers

Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees nearly 2,800 travelers
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees nearly 2,800 travelers(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The large group of travelers that met at the Sames Auto Arena Monday left Tuesday morning for Mexico.

At around 3:30 a.m., thousands of vehicles crossed the Juarez Lincoln Bridge headed to cities in Mexico such as Queretaro, Puebla, Hidalgo, Jailisco, and San Luis Potosí.

According to the City of Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau, roughly 80,000 paisanos are expected to go through our port of entry and so far, 2,800 vehicles traveling in the caravan have crossed into Mexico.

Aileen Ramos with the Visitors Bureau said each year, these travelers generate a lot of business for our hotels and restaurants while crossing in a safe location.

“We’re not only a place where they can stop shop, rest, but also, being where we are, geographically located, we’re the perfect location for crossing into Mexico and getting to all the different communities safely and faster than through other borders,” said Ramos.

Ramos added that all this week they are expecting more visitors who will travel to Mexico and then return to the U.S. in January.

During this time, she said drivers should expect more traffic as we inch closer to the holiday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges
System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges