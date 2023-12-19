Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees nearly 2,800 travelers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The large group of travelers that met at the Sames Auto Arena Monday left Tuesday morning for Mexico.

At around 3:30 a.m., thousands of vehicles crossed the Juarez Lincoln Bridge headed to cities in Mexico such as Queretaro, Puebla, Hidalgo, Jailisco, and San Luis Potosí.

According to the City of Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau, roughly 80,000 paisanos are expected to go through our port of entry and so far, 2,800 vehicles traveling in the caravan have crossed into Mexico.

Aileen Ramos with the Visitors Bureau said each year, these travelers generate a lot of business for our hotels and restaurants while crossing in a safe location.

“We’re not only a place where they can stop shop, rest, but also, being where we are, geographically located, we’re the perfect location for crossing into Mexico and getting to all the different communities safely and faster than through other borders,” said Ramos.

Ramos added that all this week they are expecting more visitors who will travel to Mexico and then return to the U.S. in January.

During this time, she said drivers should expect more traffic as we inch closer to the holiday.

