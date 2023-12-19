Shop Local
Laredo encourages pet adoption with free event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the spirit of the season, the City of Laredo Animal Care Services is inviting residents to consider expanding their families with a furry addition. From Tuesday, December 19 through Thursday, December 21 the city is hosting a free pet adoption event at 5202 Maher Avenue.

With the catchy slogan “Home for the Pawlidays,” the initiative aims to find loving homes for pets in need and make this Christmas a special one for both animals and their future owners.

The adoption event features a variety of puppies and dogs, ranging in size and breed, as well as an abundance of kittens and cats.

Prospective pet parents are encouraged to visit the care facility between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week to meet the adorable animals available for adoption.

To learn more about the available pets or the adoption process, interested individuals can contact the City of Laredo Animal Care Services at (956) 625-1860.

