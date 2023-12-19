Laredo groups respond to Governor Abbott’s recent signing of SB 3&4

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - On Monday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott put pen to paper signing a handful of bills that pour money into his three-year effort to stop illegal immigration at the Texas-Mexico Border.

Senate Bill 3 earmarks 1.54 billion dollars in state money to continue construction of barriers along the 1,200 mile border. However, most of the spotlight has been on Senate Bill 4 which creates illegally crossing the border from Mexico a state crime and gives local law enforcement the authority to arrest migrants who illegally cross into Texas from a foreign country.

After signing these controversial laws, it was met with protests and support from all around Texas.

There were several mixed reactions from state leaders and representatives on the recent state bills signing from Governor Greg Abbott.

The executive director of Texas Municipal Police Association said he’s all in for both bills.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas says otherwise and even filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging Texas Senate Bill 4.

The new crime is a class b misdemeanor carrying a punishment of up to six months in jail.

Repeat offenders could face a second-degree felony with a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

The law allows a judge to drop the charges if a migrant agrees to return to Mexico.

The local group “No Border Wall Coalition” said it is concerned about the effects the border wall could have on land, while others worry the Hispanic and Latino community could face racial profiling.

“One thing that is so tragic about this is that the governor uses places like ours and he takes private property owners, all of the public land owned by the city, by the community college and just wants to commandeer and take them over,” said Tricia Cortez.

Meanwhile, Michael Smith at the Holding Institute said it’s important to have your documents on hand.

“Please have your paperwork on you, this paperwork that you have on Border Patrol tells you that you are allowed to travel within the United States, but it’s also your legal identity, so always have it with you, don’t leave any shelter without your paperwork because you are running a risk,” said Smith.

Regarding enforcing the new law, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar stated that his office will follow the state law.

Meanwhile, in a recent city council meeting before SB 4 was signed into law, the Laredo Police Chief stated training would be given to officers on how to enforce it.

The law is set to take effect in March 2024, though that could change depending on the outcome of lawsuits that are expected to be filed against it.

The new law prohibits police from arresting migrants in public or private schools; churches and other places of worship; health care facilities; and facilities that provide forensic medical examinations to sexual assault survivors.

The bill doesn’t prohibit arrests on college or university campuses.

