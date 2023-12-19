Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a theft case.

According to Laredo Police, the theft happened on Dec. 8 at the 4600 block of Warehouse Lane.

Police posted a picture of the man wearing a bluish colored shirt.

If you have any information on his identity or location, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

They ask that you use the reference number 23 dash 1180 when submitting the tip.

You can also call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

