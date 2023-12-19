Local father with autistic son holding Christmas Posada for kids in community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local father will be continuing a holiday tradition he’s held for the last 16 years.

Juan Uribe has been putting on a Christmas Posada for the kids in the community.

He tells us his child, who has autism, has been the inspiration for these efforts and that he wants others to benefit from this goodwill.

“My son has autism, but now he’s doing very well, thank God. We pray, and hopefully we keep doing this for the children and they see better days,” Uribe says.

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 19th, from 3 to 6 p.m over at 902 Locust St. at the corner with Tilden Avenue.

