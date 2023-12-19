Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A fugitive with outstanding warrants is arrested by the county constables office.

On Thursday, December 7, the Webb County Constables Office, for Precinct 1, in collaboration with the Adult Parole Fugitive Unit, arrested Arturo Bernal Jr.

Bernal was being sought on two outstanding arrest warrants for the crimes of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to prejudice an investigation, a third-degree crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Arturo Bernal Jr. He will now face the legal consequences of his actions, and the case will be prosecuted in accordance with current law.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges
System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges