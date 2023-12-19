Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A fugitive with outstanding warrants is arrested by the county constables office.

On Thursday, December 7, the Webb County Constables Office, for Precinct 1, in collaboration with the Adult Parole Fugitive Unit, arrested Arturo Bernal Jr.

Bernal was being sought on two outstanding arrest warrants for the crimes of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to prejudice an investigation, a third-degree crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Arturo Bernal Jr. He will now face the legal consequences of his actions, and the case will be prosecuted in accordance with current law.

