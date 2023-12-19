Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine stop for a traffic violation results in the discovery of 14 pounds of drugs.

The seizure happened on Wednesday Dec. 13 just after midnight when the DPS Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of a highway patrol trooper pulled over a red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling on I-35 near mile marker 3.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered six plastic wrapped bundles containing heroin inside the vehicle.

The drugs weighed 14.70 pounds.

The driver, 26-year-old Astrid Aracely Briones and 24-year-old Raul Aron Briones-Garcia both of El Paso, Texas were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

DPS CID is investigating the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.