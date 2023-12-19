Shop Local
Mild Weather, More Humid Mid/Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild weather remains over our part of the nation as a cold airmass is plunging south through the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Appalachians, well to our east. High above are cirrus clouds flowing from the Pacific across Mexico into our skies. By Wednesday, winds will pick up from the southeast, bringing more humid gulf air northwestward into south Texas. We will see more in the way of low clouds by Thursday and Friday mornings. Patches of drizzle are possible.

Car chase results in multiple vehicle crash in central Laredo, authorities say
Laredo Police investigating series of shootings Sunday morning, two people detained
Near normal temperatures
Prepare for a cool and sunny weekend!
