Resignation of Laredo’s Health Authority leaves projects in limbo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A city official has spoken out following the sudden resignation of the Laredo Health Authority.

His sudden departure is now putting some city projects on hold.

Dr. Maurice Click officially resigned from his duties as the City of Laredo Health Authority this past Friday.

Although no official reason has been given as to why Dr. Click resigned, city officials say it’s unfortunate to see him go.

With Click’s departure comes questions about projects such as the detox facility.

Dr. Click was set to lead the facility’s medical operations but now that he’s gone, Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said the city would need to find someone to fill his position as soon as possible before they move forward.

“The disappointment in the city is that he would not be able to serve as a temporary director for the detox facility that we were looking for to be able to open that center quickly,” said Mellissa Cigarroa. “So I know that our city manager is going to look more diligently for someone to fill that position that it’s needed so that we can get that detox center open, and we are just going to work really hard to find someone to do that.”

Dr. Click was first appointed as the city’s health authority in 1997 and remained in the position until 2016.

Dr. Click returned to the job in June 2022.

KGNS reached out to the City of Laredo Health Department for comment on Click’s departure, but they did not provide any comment or information.

The City of Laredo has hired Dr. Arturo Garza Gongora to serve as interim health authority effective immediately.

Gongora has been serving as the medical director for the Laredo Fire Department.

