System outage causes traffic at Laredo Bridges(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A system outage is causing traffic at two Laredo ports of entry.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the World Trade and Columbia Bridge System due to a national system issue on the Mexican side.

Police say traffic is expected to be backed up as a result of this outage.

Non-commercial motor vehicle traffic is recommended to stay off the loop connecting to the World Trade Bridge and stay on the access road.

