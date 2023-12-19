Take a look: Paisano traffic builds up with early morning commuters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the Christmas countdown gets closer and closer to Christmas Day, thousands of paisanos headed south to spend the holiday with family and Friends Mexico.

Early Tuesday morning, we caught the caravans hitting the highway.

According to city offiicals, approximately 2,800 vehicles left the Sames Auto Arena at 3:30 a.m. as part of Operation Paisano.

It was still dark out when the thousands of vehicles—and their trailers of belongings—hit Loop 20 to continue on to their final destinations in Mexico.

The Laredo Police Department was out directing traffic at each of the intersections.

Along with the Loop, traffic is also expected to remain congested along I-35.

Officials are asking everyone to remain patient as paisanos traveling through Laredo contribute to our economy.

Below are numbers from the City of Laredo that show the number of pedestrians and non-commercial traffic from this December and last.

Christmas Traffic Comparison, December FY23 & FY24 (KGNS)

