Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist

Led by Jerome Brewer Jr.'s 22 points, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions defeated the Arlington Baptist Patriots 130-53 on Monday
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Commerce beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 130-53 on Monday.

Texas A&M-Commerce set single-game records with 36 assists, 18 blocks and 68.9% shooting. The 130 points were the third most in program history and most since 2015.

The largest lead was 77 points, 123-46, coming at the end of a 14-0 run at the 4:22 mark of the second half.

Brewer also contributed three steals and five blocks for the Lions (6-6). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tommie Lewis shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Lions totaled 63 points and 10 blocks in the first half. The 63 points were the most in a first half in program history and 10 blocks were one shy of the program record.

Isaiah Melvo led the way for the Patriots with 11 points and six rebounds. Ahmad Webster added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. Trae Johnson also recorded nine points.

Arlington Baptist is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
The Cowboys know they gave playoff opponents a blueprint by getting run over by the Bills
Generic Basketball
Tarleton State takes on Jacksonville State, seeks 7th straight victory
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Bucks face the Spurs on 4-game win streak
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets