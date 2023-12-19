TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in north Laredo temporarily closes lanes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of McPherson and Shiloh shortly before 1 p.m. today.

As a result of the accident, all southbound lanes on McPherson at Shiloh are temporarily closed, prompting authorities to advise drivers to exercise caution and anticipate delays in the affected area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision involved a motorcycle and a car, with the motorcyclist reported as being in motion at the time of the incident. Emergency services are on the scene, attending to those involved, and an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Authorities have not released information about the condition of the individuals involved or the extent of the damages sustained. Updates will be provided as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the temporarily closed southbound lanes on McPherson and to follow instructions from law enforcement at the scene.

