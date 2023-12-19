Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in north Laredo temporarily closes lanes

(MGN stock image)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car near the intersection of McPherson and Shiloh shortly before 1 p.m. today.

As a result of the accident, all southbound lanes on McPherson at Shiloh are temporarily closed, prompting authorities to advise drivers to exercise caution and anticipate delays in the affected area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision involved a motorcycle and a car, with the motorcyclist reported as being in motion at the time of the incident. Emergency services are on the scene, attending to those involved, and an ongoing investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Authorities have not released information about the condition of the individuals involved or the extent of the damages sustained. Updates will be provided as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the temporarily closed southbound lanes on McPherson and to follow instructions from law enforcement at the scene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Border Patrol agents seize $12,000 in counterfeit money
Laredo encourages pet adoption with free event
Laredo encourages pet adoption with free event
Laredo Public Health Welcomes Dr. Arturo Garza Gongora as the New Health Authority
Laredo appoints new Health Authority