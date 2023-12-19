Shop Local
UISD extends bus transportation for Herrera Middle School students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district has agreed to extend bus transportation to a group of middle school students for the rest of the school year.

For months, since the beginning of the school year, Herrera Middle School parents have pleaded with district officials to provide bus transportation to their kids.

In September, an extension was granted for routes the district was going to phase out.

At the time, UISD pointed to TEA guidelines that dictate students living within two miles of the school might not qualify for bus transportation unless their route is deemed hazardous.

But, it’s that exception that some UISD parents say qualified them from the start.

“As you can see, right now there’s very high traffic. In the morning, it’s even worse,” UISD Parent Dianelle Martinez explains. “Sometimes it’s bumper to bumper, and a lot of the kids would have to walk all the way from the Burger King close to the Loop to all the way here at Elias. So that is the reason we fought for this.”

After a parent protest back in September, UISD agreed to continue shuttle bus services for those affected through December.

Despite the favorable ruling, Martinez says that she hopes this temporary decision becomes permanent.

