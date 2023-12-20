Shop Local
64 lives lost to overdose crisis in Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the year draws to a close, the city of Laredo has experienced a troubling spike in overdose deaths, with the toll reaching a staggering 64 lives lost.

The most recent incidents happened on December 13th, claiming the life of a 35-year-old man, and on December 17th, a 29-year-old woman succumbed to the same fate. Both cases are currently pending toxicology reports.

This surge in overdose deaths is part of a year-long struggle for Laredo, with an alarming 650% increase in such fatalities over the last five years. The majority of these incidents are directly linked to opioids, including heroin and synthetic fentanyl. While many cases are still under review, there is a notable rise in the use of fentanyl, a potent and often lethal synthetic opioid.

Laredo Health is actively urging residents to seek help in the face of this crisis, emphasizing the upcoming ROOTS Recovery Center, a detox facility located at 1300 Chicago Street, as a valuable resource for those battling substance abuse.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain, Director of the Laredo Health Department, spoke on the importance of seeking support during the holiday season, stating, “As we’re coming into the holiday season where there is holiday anxieties, the holiday blues, persons need to know there are many, many different outlets for them to be able to communicate with, to seek support, to seek treatment, and to ensure that they’re not turning to illegal drugs or the use of narcotics to cure themselves. It’s not a cure. What’s curing yourself is getting that support, it’s talking to those individuals and making sure you’re walking down a path that’ll ensure your health and safety going forward.”

In response to the escalating crisis, the city of Laredo has taken proactive measures by setting up NARCAN cabinets across various locations. NARCAN is a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose emergency, providing a crucial lifeline in critical situations.

