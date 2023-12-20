Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in north Laredo temporarily closes lanes
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Elderly man hospitalized after hit and run in west Laredo
Elderly man hospitalized following hit and run in west Laredo
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

Latest News

Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says