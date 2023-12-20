American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard delivers stockings to veterans at nursing homes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local veterans group is spreading a little holiday cheer to veterans who live at nursing homes.

On Wednesday morning, members of the American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard were seen delivering Christmas stockings to veterans at the Retama West Nursing home.

Alredo Agredano with the American Legion Post 59 said that they have a total of 30 veterans that are homebound or those who live at nursing homes.

Agredano said it’s a small gesture that elder veterans appreciate.

“Every time we go and see veterans at their homes or nursing homes, they like to talk to you, and their eyes light up, they laugh with you, they tell you stories about when the time when they were veterans,” said Agredano. “It’s a good feeling for them, they like to see people go and visit them.”

Agredano adds that if a family member has a veteran who is homebound, they can reach out to the American Legion Post 59 and they can be apart of this initiative in the future.

