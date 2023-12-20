Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard delivers stockings to veterans at nursing homes

American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard delivers stockings to veterans at nursing homes
American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard delivers stockings to veterans at nursing homes(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local veterans group is spreading a little holiday cheer to veterans who live at nursing homes.

On Wednesday morning, members of the American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard were seen delivering Christmas stockings to veterans at the Retama West Nursing home.

Alredo Agredano with the American Legion Post 59 said that they have a total of 30 veterans that are homebound or those who live at nursing homes.

Agredano said it’s a small gesture that elder veterans appreciate.

“Every time we go and see veterans at their homes or nursing homes, they like to talk to you, and their eyes light up, they laugh with you, they tell you stories about when the time when they were veterans,” said Agredano. “It’s a good feeling for them, they like to see people go and visit them.”

Agredano adds that if a family member has a veteran who is homebound, they can reach out to the American Legion Post 59 and they can be apart of this initiative in the future.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in north Laredo temporarily closes lanes
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Elderly man hospitalized after hit and run in west Laredo
Elderly man hospitalized following hit and run in west Laredo
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

Latest News

CENTRO DE DESINTOXICACIÓN
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Laredo Health Department and Biobot Analytics teaming up to crack down substance abuse trends
Laredo Health Department and Biobot Analytics teaming up to crack down substance abuse trends
Laredo Health Department and Biobot Analytics teaming up to crack down substance abuse trends
LULAC Council 7 announces Dr. Serverita Sanchez as 2024 honoree
LULAC Council 7 announces honoree for 29th annual Noche de Cabaret