Becoming More Humid, Mild Weather Will Continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A flow of wind in the lower atmosphere will bring a shallow layer of more humid air from the gulf. In addition to the thick cirrus clouds that have streamed high above, we will begin to see cumulus clouds lower down in the more moist gulf air. With cold airmasses from Canada passing far to our north, our temperatures will reach mainly above 70 through the weekend and likely Monday.

