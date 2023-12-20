El Paso border officials concerned about misinformation regarding legal entry points

EL PASO, TX (KGNS) - Border officials in El Paso, Texas say they have encountered about a thousand migrants per day in December and they are concerned the people aren’t using official entry points.

The problem is the fence on the southern border has many gates.

These are not considered legal entry points, but many migrants appear to believe they are.

Border Patrol takes people who enter through these gates into custody and many still believe they haven’t violated the law.

Officials don’t know if misinformation on how to legally enter the U.S. is being spread intentionally.

The only way to enter the U.S. legally is through official ports of entry.

