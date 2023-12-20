Shop Local
Federal funds to help combat domestic violence in Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Nearly $400,000 is going to a local shelter that helps victims of domestic violence in Webb County.

On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced $375,000 in funds for the Webb County Sherriff’s Office and Casa de Misercordia.

The funding will allow the sheriff’s office to partner with Casa de Misercorida to hire an investigator and a victim legal advocate while implementing trauma-informed and victim-centered services for victims of domestic violence,

In a press release, Congressman Cuellar stated, “The DOJ’s Office on Violence Against Women does crucial work to support communities across the country in combatting domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The funding was awarded through the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women.

