Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former educator with UISD is arrested on multiple charges according to Webb County Jail records.

According to KGNS sources, Adriana Mariel Rullan was a teacher at Gonzalez Middle School.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, Rullan was booked and released from the Webb County Jail for several charges including sexual abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, improper relationship between educator and student and indecency with child sexual contact.

The records show that UISD’s Police Department was the arresting agency.

On Wednesday morning, UISD released a statement regarding the arrest of a former employee for various charges.

When KGNS Staff attempted to confirm with the district if the statement was in reference to Rullan, the refused to comment.

Below is the initial statement released by UISD:

UISD has learned of the arrest of a former employee for various charges. UISD promptly followed administrative and legal protocol and collaborated with UISD PD to investigate the serious allegations made against the former employee prior to the arrest. The former employee was also placed on leave once UISD was made aware of the allegations. Please note that UISD cannot provide public comment regarding the details or status of ongoing investigations. Our community can rest assured that the individual is no longer employed by the District and that UISD takes swift action to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct once received, as required by state and federal law.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in north Laredo temporarily closes lanes
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Elderly man hospitalized after hit and run in west Laredo
Elderly man hospitalized following hit and run in west Laredo
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

Latest News

Federal funds to help combat domestic violence in Webb County
Federal funds to help combat domestic violence in Webb County
Webb County Treasurer to hold Christmas Posada
Webb County Treasurer to hold Christmas Posada
Webb County Treasurer to hold Christmas Posada
6a newscast recording
Laredo groups respond to Governor Abbott’s recent signing of SB 3&4