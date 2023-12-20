Shop Local
Laredo Health Department and Biobot Analytics teaming up to crack down substance abuse trends

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo Wastewater Treatment Division is selected to take part in a groundbreaking initiative that aims to identify substance use trends in our community.

Last week, the city announced that Biobot Analytics, a leading wastewater epidemiology data and analysis company announced its recent contract awarded from the national Institutes of Health and National Institute on Drug Abuse to conduct water analysis to focus on high-risk substances.

The purpose of the analyses will encompass a range of substances including meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and naloxone in our community.

The city said this new phase of analysis marks a significant enhancement to their ongoing public health efforts specifically targeting prevention of overdoses in our community.

