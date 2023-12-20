Shop Local
LULAC Council 7 announces honoree for 29th annual Noche de Cabaret

LULAC Council 7 announces Dr. Serverita Sanchez as 2024 honoree
LULAC Council 7 announces Dr. Serverita Sanchez as 2024 honoree(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting the community to join them during a night filled with fun and music to help raise money for scholarships.

On Wednesday, LULAC Council Seven announced the details for its 29 annual Noche De Cabaret event.

The night honors someone from the community that is going above and beyond in encouraging students toward a higher education.

This year, they are honoring Dr. Serverita Sanchez, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Laredo-Webb County.

Sanchez said she is honored to be supporting a cause that has also helped her along the way.

“Many years ago, I got a scholarship from LULAC and that helped me a lot, yeah and LULAC in one way or another has always been in my life. Helping me out and helping many people out,” said Dr. Sanchez.

As part of one the WBCA festivities, the Noche de Cabaret event will take place on Feb. 3, 2024, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Laredo Health Department and Biobot Analytics teaming up to crack down substance abuse trends
American Legion Post 59 Honor Guard delivers stockings to veterans at nursing homes
