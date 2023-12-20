Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Nixon Mustangs girls get the win over the Martin Tigers

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last full day of high school hoops before most of our teams get away for the Christmas Break including the oldest rivals in the city, the Martin Tigers Girls taking on the girls of Nixon.

After a neck and neck game, the Mustangs were able to come out on top winning by five.

Valeria Arroyo with 15 to lead all scorers.

After the game we caught up with her as she talked about this win being bigger than just another district game.

“I just think we need some communication and we just needed to stick together,” said Arroyo. It feels great because it’s our coaches 300 win and we really wanted to give her this.  We wanted to make our coach proud, and we really want to go to district this year.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield and Mann Rd. accident
Car hits curb and crashes near Springfield intersection, Laredo Police say
Dr. Maurice Click
City of Laredo Health Authority resigns
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
West Laredo shooting suspect remains at large, authorities ask public for help
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Rollover reported on Calton Road
Crews respond to rollover on Calton and Daughtery Avenue, no injuries reported

Latest News

Texas faces surge in mosquito-borne dengue cases
Laredo groups respond to Governor Abbott’s recent signing of SB 3&4
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees nearly 2,800 travelers
Laredo appoints new Health Authority