Nixon Mustangs girls get the win over the Martin Tigers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last full day of high school hoops before most of our teams get away for the Christmas Break including the oldest rivals in the city, the Martin Tigers Girls taking on the girls of Nixon.

After a neck and neck game, the Mustangs were able to come out on top winning by five.

Valeria Arroyo with 15 to lead all scorers.

After the game we caught up with her as she talked about this win being bigger than just another district game.

“I just think we need some communication and we just needed to stick together,” said Arroyo. It feels great because it’s our coaches 300 win and we really wanted to give her this. We wanted to make our coach proud, and we really want to go to district this year.”

