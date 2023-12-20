Shop Local
Roots Recovery Center receives inspection from state officials

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Roots Recovery Center is one step closer to opening its doors.

State health officials made their way to the detox facility for a pre-licensing and inspection check.

Employees say the visit went well, and that they were informed they should expect a response within 20 business days.

However with holidays coming upm Roots officials expect the facility to open up after the holiday season.

The center will focus their efforts on substance abuse detoxificiation, which for a long time, was a limited option for those in Laredo.

Detoxification Director Dr. Viviana Martinez tells us, “In terms of detox, we didn’t have any in Laredo. People had to travel approximately 150 miles. The nearest detox center is in McAllen, in Corpus, or in San Antonio.”

According to city officials, Dr. Mateo Reyes has been contracted to serve as acting medical director of the detox facility.

