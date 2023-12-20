Shop Local
“Run Santa Run 5k” set for Christmas Eve

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Christmas Eve, a 5k charity will see lots of santas running!

The “Run Santa Run” 5k will be held this Sunday morning.

Guns go off at 8 a.m. at the Jarvis Plaza downtown with the first 150 people to register receiving a Santa hat and t-shirt.

The cost of the race is $15 with a toy donation and $25 without a toy.

Toys will benefit families and children of Casa Misericordia and Bethany House of Laredo.

To register, you can head to www.runsantarun5k.itsyourrace.com.

