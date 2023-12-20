slightly warmer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Above normal temperatures will continue today with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s during the day and dropping to the lower to mid 60s overnight. As we head towards the weekend temperatures will be above normal for this time of the year, Saturday and Sunday highs might be near or reach 80 degrees . Timing of a cold front seem to be uncertain , behind the front cooler temperatures Tuesday into mid week.

