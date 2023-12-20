Texas faces surge in mosquito-borne dengue cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas has witnessed a surge in mosquito-borne dengue, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting more than 30 cases across the state. As the disease rapidly spreads nationwide, local health officials are taking swift action and issuing crucial recommendations to safeguard public health.

The City of Laredo Health Department advises residents to use mosquito repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing, and eliminate or repair objects that may collect rainwater—known breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Dengue symptoms, including high fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and rashes, underscore the urgency of early detection and intervention.

To effectively manage and treat dengue, the health department stresses the importance of consulting with medical professionals and following their recommendations.

Below is further information on dengue prevention from the City of Laredo Health Department:

Who is at risk of contracting Dengue?

- People living in and traveling to an endemic Dengue area during an epidemic are at increased risk of being infected with the virus.

- Persons who were previously infected with one or more types of dengue virus, who are very young or the elderly, or who have a weak immune system are thought to be at greater risk for developing dengue hemorrhagic fever.

How do I protect myself from Dengue?

- Mosquitoes usually bite during the day, be sure to use precautions throughout the day, especially during early morning hours and in the late afternoon before dark.

- Use a mosquito repellent containing “DEET” (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) on exposed skin.

- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes.

- Remove, repair, or empty anything that collects rainwater: discarded plastic food containers, used tires, flower pots, clogged roof gutters.

- Check all screen doors and windows and repair as necessary.

- Keep unscreened windows and doors closed.

- Regularly change the water in outdoor birdbaths and pet and animal water containers.

- Eliminate indoor mosquitoes with insecticides labeled for killing flying insects.

What do I do if I have Dengue?

- Advise your physician of any illness with fever occurring within 2-3 weeks after leaving a tropical area.

- If diagnosed with dengue, avoid pain relievers that contain Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Naproxen (These can cause coagulation/bleeding issues); use those with acetaminophen instead.

- Rest and drink plenty of fluids.

