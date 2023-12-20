UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An educator with UISD is arrested on multiple charges according to Webb County Jail records.

According to KGNS sources, Adriana Mariel Rullan was a teacher at Gonzalez Middle School.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, Rullan was booked and released from the Webb County Jail for several charges including sexual abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, improper relationship between educator and student and indecency with child sexual contact.

The records show that UISD’s Police Department was the arresting agency.

On Wednesday morning, UISD released a statement regarding the arrest of a former employee for various charges.

When KGNS Staff attempted to confirm with the district if the statement was in reference to Rullan, the refused to comment.

Below is the initial statement released by UISD:

UISD has learned of the arrest of a former employee for various charges. UISD promptly followed administrative and legal protocol and collaborated with UISD PD to investigate the serious allegations made against the former employee prior to the arrest. The former employee was also placed on leave once UISD was made aware of the allegations. Please note that UISD cannot provide public comment regarding the details or status of ongoing investigations. Our community can rest assured that the individual is no longer employed by the District and that UISD takes swift action to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct once received, as required by state and federal law.

