Webb County Treasurer to hold Christmas Posada

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Treasurer is inviting the residents of El Cenizo to a Christmas Posada.

The event will take place at the EL Patio Mercado/Beer Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The address is 3519 Motes Rear, El Cenizo.

Toys will be given to kids on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

For more information, call 956-436-3746.

