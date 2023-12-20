Webb County Treasurer to hold Christmas Posada
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Treasurer is inviting the residents of El Cenizo to a Christmas Posada.
The event will take place at the EL Patio Mercado/Beer Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The address is 3519 Motes Rear, El Cenizo.
Toys will be given to kids on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
For more information, call 956-436-3746.
