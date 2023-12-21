Shop Local
Brennan's 19 lead Grand Canyon over Sam Houston 76-64

Duke Brennan scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 76-64
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Duke Brennan scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Brennan also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Antelopes (10-1). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Gabe McGlothan had 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Antelopes picked up their seventh straight win.

Davon Barnes led the way for the Bearkats (6-7) with 11 points. Lamar Wilkerson added 10 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Damon Nicholas Jr. finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable's Office Pct. 1
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
