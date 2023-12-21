CBP retirees donate toys for Blue Santa program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the spirit of giving this holiday season, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) retiree group is teaming up with the Laredo Police Department to bring joy to children in need. Their latest initiative involves supporting the Blue Santa program, and their efforts have certainly paid off.

On Wednesday, December 20, the CBP retiree group surpassed expectations by doubling their initial goal, collecting 100 toys set to brighten the Christmas of local children.

Blue Santa, representing the Laredo Police Department, had a heartwarming message for the eagerly awaiting children: “It’s around the corner, your presents are almost going to get there. Stay on the ‘Nice’ list. Listen to mom and dad, listen to grandma and grandpa, and we will get those gifts to you.”

The retired group, which convenes monthly, has established a partnership with the Laredo Police Department, collaborating on various community projects.

